It’s been a long time since we saw Salman Khan in a lead role on the big screen. We saw him last in Dabangg 3, and now, after 3 years, the superstar is making a comeback with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. What makes the film more special is that it is coming on the auspicious occasion of Eid, making it a burning hot property at the box office.

Salman did appear on the big screen post Dabangg 3, be it in Antim, Godfather or Pathaan, but all were cameo appearances. Radhe featured him in a full-fledged role but it directly arrived on OTT. Now, as the actor is arriving after a long gap as the main hero, the expectations are high and it seems that we’re about to witness a flying start.

For every film, a trailer is an important factor in building hype and it can make or break the excitement. In the case of Bholaa, the trailer received mixed reactions and it couldn’t match the expectations built by the two teasers. Thankfully, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer has done a job of elevating the buzz as it serves what viewers were expecting from Salman Khan.

Initially, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was in the news due to negative reasons. Be it Sajid Nadiadwala allegedly backing out as a producer or the rumours of Salman Khan ghost-directing it, the film gained traction due to negative reports. Even Naiyo Lagda song was initially got mercilessly trolled. But slowly slowly, including Naiyo Lagda, others songs clicked well with the masses and now, the trailer has already done its job.

Compared to Salman Khan’s previous films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer is neatly cut and has all commercial elements. It has drama, a glimpse of solid action blocks, comedy and of course, the ruthless and ‘shirtless’ avatar of Salman. On top of that, it enjoys the benefit of being an Eid release. As of now, it is clearly looking for a start between 23-26 crores with a high chance of crossing Dabangg 3’s 24.50 crores.

