Nani’s pan-India debut, Dasara is now struggling at the Indian box office. After a superb start on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the film has slowed down more than expected, and as a result, even entry into the club of 100 crores seems very difficult now. In fact, the theatrical run might end up below the mark of 90 crores. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marked Nani’s pan-India debut, releasing in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Upon its release, the biggie opened to mostly favourable reviews from the critics and word of mouth too had been decent. However, after a superb start, the momentum wasn’t maintained on weekdays.

After finishing the second weekend, Dasara fell below the 2 crore mark on the second Monday, i.e. day 12. Yes, the number that has come in is 1.15 crores*. It takes the Indian box office total to 76.05 crores nett (inclusive of all languages). With such a pace, the film will end up well below the 100 crore mark. It won’t be a surprise if the lifetime number stays below 90 crores.

Meanwhile, Nani, who travelled to different cities to Dasara, said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan.

He told IANS, “I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and the right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her.”

