There’s no one like Salman Khan in Bollywood, period! The superstar has been ruling the industry for over three decades now and still, his stardom is refusing to come down. Apart from his movies, his carefree attitude has got Salman a huge following. One such instance of a no-filter persona was recently witnessed when he got candid about several allegations about himself. Keep reading to know more!

In the past, we have encountered several allegations that Salman is Bollywood’s bad boy, who curbs the careers of artists after getting into his bad books. The list is very long including names like Vivek Oberoi and Arijit Singh. However, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star decided to keep mum about all such allegations over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, while speaking at India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan was seen in full candid mode as he addressed too many things about himself. One such topic was raised by host Rajat Sharma, who alleged the actor of destroying others’ careers. He replied, “Sir main khudh industry se nahi juda hoon. Industry mein jinke saath kaam karta hu, unhi ke saath mein shooting ke waqt baatein karta hu, bas. Aisa nahi hai ki roz party, get together ho rahe hai. Aur industry ke bahut saare log mere friends hai. Jo hai woh ya toh bachpan ke dost hai ya seniors hai.”

Salman Khan further added that he doesn’t hold grudges by saying, “Nahi sir, mere mein woh quality nahi hai sir. People get drunk and say ‘main isko nahi chhodhunga.’ But if I have a drink, I say ‘chhodho yaar. Let it go.’ I don’t have that vindictive bone in my body. Woh aa jaata hai kabhi kabhi, but life is too short for this animosity. Kyu maatha phodi kare.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Former Manager Revealed Harvey Weinstein Acted Like A ‘Big Bully Pig’ & Wanted To Get Her Alone: “I Told Him To Kiss My Black A*s…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News