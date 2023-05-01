Salman Khan is one of the most adored and popular stars of Bollywood, and he always remains in the headlines. Be it his statements, candid interviews, or even public appearances, he is known for his Dabangg attitude. Apart from his blockbuster films, the actor had several times painted headlines for his romantic relationships as well and his one of the most discussed relationships was with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo was once madly in love with each other, but their love story had a tragic end. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Salman Khan opened up about allegedly hitting Aishwarya during an interview. Scroll below to details!

Salman and Aishwarya dated each other for a long time before parting ways. Notably, once the Jodha Akbar actress had accused Salman of hitting her. Years later, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor addressed the accusations with a shocking response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once during an interview with NDTV, Salman Khan was asked whether he had ever raised his hand against a woman. To which the actor was quick to respond, and without naming anyone, he said, “Now when the woman has said I have so I don’t want to get into this.” He further added, “ I mean, there was a journalist Prabhu Chawla who asked me this a long time ago, so I just banged the table, and he got startled, the table really broke.”

Salman Khan further opened up about it and said, “I mean, if I hit somebody, it’s obviously a fight, I am going to be angry. I am going to whack and give it my best shot. I don’t think she would’ve survived it. So no, it’s not true, and I don’t know for what reason that was said.”

Check out the video below:

Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous answer when a journo asked if he had hit Aishwarya Rai pic.twitter.com/BFAbfKIFKS — Od (@odshek) May 25, 2017

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, during an interview with Bombay Times in the year 2002, had accused Salman Khan of domestic violence. She had said, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases, and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical, and emotional), infidelity, and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him.”

Notably, Salman Khan and Aishwarya began dating each other after they co-starred in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and went on to part ways in the year 2002.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Freezing Her Eggs & Pain She Suffered Due To Taking Injections For Over A Month: “I Do Advocate It For Working Women, Single Women…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News