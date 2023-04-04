Vivek Oberoi is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood who has faced a lot of backlash for talking against the systems and lobbying and bullying of Bollywood. Twenty years ago, in a press conference, he had shared his side of his experience in the industry and was labelled for talking against it. Now, when Priyanka Chopra opened up about her side of the story, Vivek lauded the actress.

Priyanka’s recent interview, where she spoke about getting ‘cornered in the industry’ and having ‘beef with the people’ went viral on every social media platform and news media. Amid all of these, Vivek, in a recent media conversation, talked about the ‘dark side’ of Bollywood. Scroll below to read further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about it, Vivek Oberoi confessed in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I’m glad that I emerged from that. I kind of came up through the trial by fire and survived it. But not everybody’s gonna be that lucky.” Recalling how he faced the backlash, he shared, “In hindsight, I went through a lot of stuff that was unnecessary. A lot of lobbies, a lot of repressive stories – kind of what Priyanka has been alluding to also. That’s been a hallmark of our industry, unfortunately. It’s been one of the dark sides of our industry. And I’ve been on the receiving end of it. I know how frustrating it is, it can make one feel extremely, exhausted and tired.”

Going further in the conversation, Vivek Oberoi said how he didn’t get any work for 14 months even after giving a hit, “You feel like, I’ve just delivered an award winning, commercially successful performance in Shoot out Lokhandwala and after that, I’m sitting at home for 14 months, not getting any work. When I went through that, I kept thinking, I want to do something beyond, I wanna do something empowering, something that takes me beyond that.” Lauding Priyanka Chopra for making her own identity in a foreign country and doing something on her own, he showered his praises on her.

Vivek further claimed, “The industry is a very insecure place. Artists by nature live in a very fragile state because they’re more vulnerable. Whether it was the MeToo movement, the casting couch, or just bullying, lobbying – all of these things take the joy out of the creativity. I’m glad these things are being spoken about and slowly will go away.”

Vivek Oberoi mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput and putting what he had said 20 years back in that press conference in front, Vivek concluded, “Back in the day when I voiced against it, every “well wisher” would call me up and say, ‘Don’t talk about it. It is like a family secret’. But if you have abuse going on in the family and you don’t speak up about it because it’s a family secret? That’s stupid. How will the abuse get fixed? So, it’s a systemic issue in the industry which is getting better. People are being more vocal. There is more decentralization of power. Less and less people can play God and the fans are now aware. Sushant (Singh Rajput, late actor) should have never lost his life no matter what. It’s just so sad. What a talented young guy and he should have had a better network of friends. You call the industry, a family, then the family should be there for each other.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Vivek Oberoi’s opinion? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Mr. India Director Shekhar Kapur Plans A Grand Desi Harry Potter Film Inspired From JK Rowlings’ Work: “Probably Will Make A Film Franchise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News