Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has come a long by delivering some power-packed performances. The actor has been a part of many blockbuster films and he has proved that it’s all about making an impact with the role, not how much screen time you get. Though he is a private person, the actor is rumoured to be dating Tamannah Bhatia & recently in a fun question and answer session with fans, the actor reveals he loves Tamatar, leaving fans wondering if is it a nickname for Tamannaah. Scroll below to read the details!

Vijay and Tamannaah have been making headlines ever since their kissing video from the New Year party went viral on social media. Recently, the actor conducted a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram page. During the session, a fan asked a bizarre question whether he likes Tamatar or not and his answer left his fans wondering, is this how he calls her girlfriend?

On April 3, Vijay Varma conducted a fun chat session for his fans and candidly answered their questions. One of the fans asked, whether he likes Tamatar or not. The actor was quick to reply that they are his favourites. As soon as his reply went viral, fans were convinced that it is the nickname of his girlfriend Tamannaah. Interestingly, back in February, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of team Dahaad and congratulated them. Soon after that, Vijay reposted her story and wrote, “Thanks Tamatar” with a tomato and pink flower emoji.

Check out the post below:



Interestingly, Vijay and Tamannaah’s relationship came as a pleasant surprise for many, and their fans never leave a chance to root for the couple. Post their new year celebrations; the duo was spotted in several events together.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings and was highly appreciated for his performance.

