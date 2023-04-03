Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines last week after she claimed that Bollywood cornered her, which led her to find an opportunity in Hollywood. Soon after, veteran actor Shekhar Suman opened up about being ganged up on him and his son Adhyayan Suman by the industry people.

The veteran actor makes some shocking confession about how a cabal tried to thwart his son, Adhyayan’s career, but eventually, his talent held him in good stead. He also recalled how late Sushant Singh Rajput suffered similarly in his career, too.

During a conversation with ETimes, Shekhar Suman reveals, “I know of at least four people in the industry who have ganged up to have Adhyayan and me removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clouts, and they are more dangerous than a rattlesnake. But the truth is they can create hurdles, but they cannot stop us.”

“Priyanka has already led the way, and there are a lot of other people who have talked about it now and before during Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious murder. We have talked about this clique that functions within the film industry. It’s almost like the Mafioso who control everything in terms of production, casting, everything. They cast from within their clique. If they see outsiders coming in and racing ahead, they make sure they’re stumped. That has been going on for some time now. Sushant was a victim of that. Despite doing well, suddenly, he felt that his flourishing career had suddenly come to a halt. Probably that led to his depression,” he said.

Shekhar Suman further said that his outspoken nature affected Adhyayan Suman‘s career. He said, “I didn’t necessarily speak against anybody but about somebody. People tend to be very sensitive about these things for reasons best known to them” He also then added, “I know for a fact that in many productions for which Adhyayan was considered, he was suddenly dropped. I got to the bottom of it and discovered that there were a lot of people operating and they had given a stricture that ‘don’t take him’”.

