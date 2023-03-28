Bollywood has often been accused of copying characters from Hollywood movies, and fans have bashed them on it. Considering the same situation, Vivek Oberoi once claimed that his antagonist character of Kaal from Krrish 3 was similar to Heath Ledger’s Joker. As the video of his previous statement goes viral, read on to find out what the netizens have to say about it!

Released in 2013, Krrish 3 received positive reviews for its visual effects, cinematography, and entertainment value. However, as a video from the promotional event before the film’s release, the netizens have funny reactions to the video.

A video posted by an Instagram account named “enoughinternetfortonite”, shows a video of Vivek Oberoi talking about how is getting compliments. He later talks about being compared to the international level, like Heath Ledger’s portrayal of Joker. Notably, a user commented, “Oo Salman🚨 aa gaya Salman 🚨”, while referring to a popular meme trend.

Watch the video of Vivek Oberoi talking about being compared to Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight (H3)

So far the video has got over 46k views and has around 3000 likes. While many are trolling the actor, a few of them also praised his performance.

’”Ofcourse Vivek oberoi 🤡>>>> heath ledger 🃏”, said a user. Another added, “Salman ne nahi isske overconfidence ne isko doobaya hai”. After looking at the confident statement by Vivek Oberoi, a user said, “itna self-esteem toh main bhi deserve karti hu 🥵”

Another netizen added, “Good thing Heath ledger ain’t here to listen to this..warna heart attack se phir bhi mar jaata ye sunke”. A user also complimented Vivek’s performance in Krrish 3 and said, “its a good performance but pls dont compare this with Heath Ledger”.

