Priyanka Chopra is in the limelight over her latest revelation about leaving Bollywood. Just after she revealed why she decided to distance herself from the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut came out supporting her on Twitter. Now, Priyanka has taken an indirect dig at nepotism in Bollywood while recalling her back-to-back films tanking at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Priyanka shared that dirty politics in Bollywood forced her to distance herself from the industry and settle her career in overseas. She claimed about getting cornered due to her beef with some influential people. Just after her comments went viral, Kangana came out supporting her and took a dig at Karan Johar for allegedly banning her.

While talking on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Priyanka Chopra shared that she and her mom panicked when the actress was termed ‘finished’ after some flops in her 20s. She further revealed her mother advised her “you’re gonna be 30 soon. You know that’s old in this industry. They want to work with 20-year-olds so you need to think about a revenue stream if you’re going to sustain yourself.”

Sharing her mother’s concern, Priyanka Chopra added, “It’s so sad that she had to come and tell me in my ripe old age of 30 that my career would not be the same but it was a fact. It was a concern. I got into production because of that actually. But I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies,” taking a dig at nepotism in Bollywood.

Speaking about the advantage of being an insider over outside, Priyanka said, “You know they are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it.”

Let’s see how Kangana Ranaut and others react to this dig at nepotism by Priyanka Chopra.

