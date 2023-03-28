Priyanka Chopra is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood who is now a global icon. India’s very own Desi Girl is a pride for us all but why did she actually choose to switch to a Music career in America? Because we all know she had an amazing career here, however, there were rumours about some bad blood between her and some of the influential personalities. The actress finally came out with it and it just highlights the ugly part of the film industry. Scroll below to get all the details.

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. Her breakthrough role came with Aitraaz where she played a character with grey shades. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was searching for a chance to get out of there. But why?

While interacting with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra shared that it was during the shoot of Saat Khoon Maaf, that she got a life-altering chance. Chopra shared that she was spotted by Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits and was asked whether she was interested in a music career in the US. She then went on to reveal the real reason why she wanted to get away from Bollywood.

Priyanka said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Priyanka Chopra continued, “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America’.” Her first single ‘In My City’ came out around 2012. Priyanka even worked with music sensation Pitbull. But unfortunately, her music career didn’t go as planned, and she decided to switch back to acting upon someone’s suggestion she tried her hands in Hollywood, and got the lead in ABC’s Quantico. And now here she is!

