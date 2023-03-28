Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight, has revealed that her co-star in the film, Sara Ali Khan, had a rather unsettling experience on the sets of the film during the shoot.

While the cast and crew enjoyed shooting at Wankaner palace, there was something off on the sets too. Sara Ali Khan decided to ditch her commute and stay at the palace to save her time, that’s when she experienced something that the film’s team is still trying to wrap their hands around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the incident, Chitrangda Singh said: “She (Sara) said she could hear voices in the palace. When she went to the bathroom, she could feel someone pass by, like a gust of wind. Sara ended up there one night and apparently the palace was slightly haunted so she then returned to the hotel. We don’t know if it was paranormal.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

Gaslight will be released digitally on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Salman Khan Received Death Threat By 21-Year-Old Who Previously Even Warned Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father, Sent To Custody!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News