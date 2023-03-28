Kangana Ranaut has been the biggest critic of Karan Johar and she even declared him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ in one of her most controversial statements. The showbiz is currently focusing on Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has exposed the politics in Bollywood and credited it as the reason behind her exit. Scroll below as the Queen actress delves deeper and exposes unknown facts in the industry.

For the unversed, PeeCee in a rare statement has spoken about how she was cornered in the industry. She had disagreements with several people from Bollywood and was tired of politics. After her first single ‘In My City’, she decided she was better off in America and decided to move there.

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s latest revelation, Kangana Ranaut reacted, “This is what ⁦ @priyankachopra ⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2).”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”

Karan Johar was yet again the target of Kangana who concluded her statement by adding, “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders.”

Well, only time will tell if Priyanka Chopra agrees with the tweets of Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana and Priyanka have previously worked together in Fashion.

