Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has hit the theatres and opened to fantastic reviews on social media. Those who are watching the film are calling it a masterpiece and some are even drawing comparisons for the film with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. The film is based on a novel that goes by the same name and highlights the story of the ambitious Chola Empire of the South.

While the film is a documentation of historical facts and figures, it has taken creative liberties here and there which has been overlooked by the audiences who are enjoying the experience of watching the film on screen. From calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s act as a queen act to showering flowers on the screen while Trisha appears, fans are sharing their verdict of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan 2 continues the struggles, fights, and politics among the Cholas to run a successful empire. Scroll down to see why netizens are calling Mani Ratnam’s film an absolute classic. However, while we have tried our best to keep this Twitter review spoiler free, there might be some spoilers as the audiences have shared their views on Twitter after watching the film. So, if you haven’t watched the film yet and decided to experience it in theatres, we suggest you skip this Twitter review. For the rest of the crowd, here is what the audience wrote after watching the film.

While talking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, a user wrote, “A terrific and mind-blowing, Emotional, action entertainer. An epic movie you shouldn’t miss. Every scene in the movie is worth watching multiple times. There is not a single moment in the movie you will move your eyes off the screen. A TRUE MAGNUM OPUS. 4.75/5″

#PonniyinSelvan2 A terrific and mind blowing, Emotional,action entertainer. An epic movie you shouldn't miss. Every scene in the movie is worth watching multiple times. There is not a single moment in the movie you will move your eyes off the screen. A TRUE MAGNUM OPUS 💙 4.75/5 pic.twitter.com/HctC4KWAjh — 🆃🆁🅰🆅🅰🅽🅲🅾🆁🅴 (@Hari_offcl) April 28, 2023

Another Twitter user posted, “Opening scene 15 Mins Superb. Nandini – Karikalan face-off is a highlight. Chiyaan scores. Karthi, AishR is gud. JR supports. The music blends very well. Fantastic Artwork. Slow Paced. Though not many high points, it is engaging. A NEAT Period Drama!”

#PonniyinSelvan2 (Tamil|2023) – THEATRE! Opening scene 15Mins Superb. Nandini – Karikalan face off is highlight. Chiyaan scores. Karthi, AishR gud. JR supports. Music blends very well. Fantastic Artwork. Slow Paced. Though not many high points, its engaging. A NEAT Period Drama! pic.twitter.com/swMEL20453 — CK Review (@CKReview1) April 27, 2023

A user posted the verdict for Ponniyin Selvan 2 and called it a guaranteed Blockbuster.

A user praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, “Yes, it was tweaked from the book and there are some parts I liked in the book more. However, there are some parts (the tweaked ones) that were outstanding in the movie. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, pls take a bow, my queen.”

“And yes, personally I rate #PonniyinSelvan2 better than the prequel”, concluded a Twitter user.

“#PonniyinSelvan2 All the best to the entire team of #PS2 Making a complex film by adapting from a novel is not an easy task. Best wishes from Hyderabad. You Tamilians have received #Bahubali2 well in Tamil Nadu. #SSRajamouli #ManiRatnam”, wrote a Twitter handle.

Fans even called the film better than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. A Twitter user posted, “Watched #PS2. This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry Tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2! Box office in DANGER.”

Watched #PS2 🔥 This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tPqGpTfzXY — 🥶. (@KuskithalaV6) April 28, 2023

A user pointed out how the plot & the mystery are show stealers..

Another user praised the lead actor and wrote, “@actor_jayamravi has done complete justice and nailed Arunmozhi Varman’s character. In #PonniyinSelvan2 he had a lot of Screen presence and scored well on the Interval & Climax sequence.”

#PS2 – @actor_jayamravi has done a complete justice and nailed Arunmozhi Varman character 👏♥️

In #PonniyinSelvan2 he had a lot of Screen presence and scored well on Interval & Climax sequence 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1EF1pprZNq — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 28, 2023

A user was mesmerised by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s presence in the film and wrote, “Nandini/Mandakini is easily one of the finest performances by #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. I’m completely speechless. Her scenes with #ChiyaanVikram are simply outstanding. She perfectly showcases various emotions. A Brilliant Performer.”

One more Twitterrati commented, “#PonniyinSelvan2: Jayam Ravi for me is the pick among actors. Even overshadowed Vikram in some scenes. And Trisha looks absolutely stunning !! But the best scene in the movie belongs to Vikram-Aishwarya. The trademark Mani Ratnam emotional showdown.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Guys who are comparing both #PonniyinSelvan2 and #Bahubali that doesn’t make any sense. #Bahubali is fictional and #PonniyinSelvan is our history Mani Ratnam and Rajamouli both are great directors. So don’t degrade and compare. As a neutral audience, this is what we are all thinking.”

A Twitter user defended Baahubali and called the comparison between the two films unfair. “Why is Twitter suddenly full of comparisons of #Bahubali and #PonniyinSelvan2. Both movies are so different. Also most of this is to degrade PS cuz one fan club (not everyone) wants to ensure they get the better collections. Like seriously? Why would you guys do this?”, questioned the user.

Another user tweeted while watching the film, “#PonniyinSelvan2 Interval: it got me hooked from get go, I’m more invested in this film as compared to the first one. The pacing is so neat thankfully. The story has more juice this time. Much superior to the first one so far. Some really good moments in the first half.”

Another user said, “#PonniyinSelvan2 – Worth!. If you haven’t read the book, you will like it more. Another Blockbuster loading for Kollywood.”

Some Trisha fans even showered the screen with flowers as the actress made her appearance. A video shared by a fan club shows excited fans losing their calm watching the actress on screen.

For more updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s “Hair Growing For Ears” Comments Gets A Nasty “Hair Grows In Many Other Parts” Reply By Telugu Producer Chittibabu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News