Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in London for Citadel’s premiere along with Varun Dhawan, who made headlines for her extraordinary fashionable couture. The show stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and the Hindi adaptation of the same will star Sam and Varun. Amid the same, the actress did press interviews in the UK and is now getting trolled by netizens for her US accent and being compared with Jr NTR and Ram Charan on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam is one of the most prominent actresses in the South, now making a mark for herself globally. She has over 26 million followers on Instagram and often gives fans a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle. Talking about her viral clip, the 35-year-old interacts with the foreign media with her co-star Varun and looks pretty as usual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen wearing an all-black outfit that she styled with statement Bulgari jewels with bangs falling on her forehead. What caught netizens’ attention was Sam’s US accent, and they started trolling the actress on social media while comparing it with Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s.

A Twitter user shared the video; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Samantha’s video, a user commented, “Why do celebs like #NTR and #Samantha want to make learning western accent look cool…Its Goat s*it. We can launch Rockets with our very own Indian accent. Ps: this is not a fan war just my concern on indian complicating things.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

Why do celebs like #NTR and #Samantha want to make learning western accent look cool…Its Goat shit. We can launch Rockets with our very own Indian accent🥹 Ps: this is not a fan war just my concern on indian complicating things.pic.twitter.com/rZFhAbQJyC https://t.co/OYBQ0faN2B — Rebellion✨ (@FoxriverTFI) April 23, 2023

Someone remind her she’s from kerala https://t.co/booPuGu9WJ — AM Ratnam Fan (@RSK_Since1996) April 23, 2023

cringeeeee !!

NTR ana Usa elinapud! Almst match aiyedattu chesadu🔥

Ikda no match samantha.. pure fake 🙃 https://t.co/9JqzldR6w3 — PriyaN (@Priya_NC7) April 23, 2023

Accent 🤡 https://t.co/cCWn9Zjpfw — C H A N D U (@ssmb_cr7) April 23, 2023

What do you think about netizens trolling Samantha Ruth Prabhu for his US accent at the Citadel premiere in London? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: “Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Career Is Finished, Did Oo Antava For Her Livelihood After Her Divorce,” A Telugu Producer Slams, Actress Gives A Cryptic Reply

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News