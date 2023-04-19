In the post-pandemic era, we can feel the undeclared competition between Bollywood and other Hindi dubbed films from the South industries. While true movie lovers enjoy content from all industries, some try to make it a toxic contest. Recently, Ponniyin Selvan 2 director raised an objection over the Hindi film industry calling itself Bollywood and below is all you need to know!

The legendary filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his next magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan 1, which was released last year and was a huge box office success. It earned over 480 crores gross globally, so expectations are sky-high from the biggie. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and others and is scheduled to release on 28th April.

Coming back to the topic, Mani Ratnam, while speaking at the 2nd edition of CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit in Chennai, expressed that the Hindi film industry should avoid using the term ‘Bollywood’ to describe itself as it is creating a problem in presenting the true identity of Indian cinema in front of the globe.

Mani Ratnam said, “If Hindi cinema can stop calling themselves Bollywood, then people will stop identifying Indian cinema as Bollywood.” Even director Vetrimaaran agreed with it and said, “I’m not a fan of the ‘woods’. Like Bollywood, Kollywood. We need to see it as Indian cinema on the whole.”

On multiple occasions, films from the South industries were termed Bollywood films. One such instance happened with RRR, where SS Rajamouli had to make it clear that RRR is not a Bollywood but Telugu film, in his response to an American journalist.

