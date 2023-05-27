One of the prestigious award shows recently took place and it saw who’s who of Bollywood putting their best fashion foot forward. Right from Salman Khan to Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Nora Fatehi and others Bollywood stars were shining bright at the green carpet. Ever since the event took place, Internet is flooded with videos and some of them take the web by storm for all the right reasons.

One of the videos that’s going viral on the internet is of the Dabangg actor where he’s being proposed by a Hollywood reporter. Well more than the question it’s the superstar’s comeback that’s going viral. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip opens with the report saying, “Salman Khan, I came all the way for you from Hollywood just to ask you this question. I fell In love with you from the moment I saw you.” Just to be sure, Salman interrupts and jokes, “but you are not talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?” The reporter further clarifies, “No, I am talking about Salman Khan.” She then proposes to the actor, “Salman, will you marry me.”

Replying to the big question, Salman Khan tell the Hollywood reporter, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While going through the comments section, netizens seem to have a gala time. Commenting on the video a netizen joked, “The waiting line is already long,” while another said, “Shaadi ki baat mat karo bhai ke sath.”

A third user wrote, “Salman ab katrina ki ldki se shaadi krega.” While fourth one said, “Direct no bakwas … Salman always rocks”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3 and Pathaan Vs Tiger.

Must Read: What’s The Update On No Entry Sequel? Anees Bazmee Leaves Fans Excited As He Declares, “Whenever Salman Khan Says, We’ll Start Making”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News