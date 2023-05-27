Popular and talented filmmaker Anees Bazmee is hitting the headlines once again as he opened up about the Salman Khan starrer comedy film No Entry’s sequel and talked about his plans for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the massive success of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while making an appearance on IIFA 2023’s green carpet.

Anees is known for his comic element. At IIFA 2023, the director came wearing a purple velvet blazer. Well, the director has worked with Salman Khan in films like No Entry and Ready, which were both declared as hits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2021, on Salman Khan’s birthday, the actor had dropped some hints at a sequel to a project that was in headway. However, there was no official announcement from the makers. But now, when Anees Bazmee was asked about the No Entry sequel, the director gave a positive response. Talking about the same, Anees told ANI, “Very soon. Whenever Salman says, we will start making.”

For the unversed, No Entry was released in 2005, starring Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol in pivotal roles. The movie was based on three married men who try to hide their illegal relationships from their wives and then get into a major crisis. The movie was full of comic gigs.

Further, Anees Bazmee talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and shared, “We are currently working on the script of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ we all are very excited. The way people liked Part 2, we hope and pray that they will like the new part as well. We will definitely do the hard work that we have to do for it. Rest is upto the audience.”

For those who don’t know, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.

Well, are you excited for the No Entry sequel after decades? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Malaika Arora Goes Sensuous In The Pool In A Sheer Metallic Dress With A Deep-Plunging Neckline, Netizens Are Mesmerised With Her Moves As They Say “Koi Kahega Ye 46 Ki Hai?” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News