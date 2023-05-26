Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his last release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, the film was helmed by Luv Ranjan and turned out to be a box-office hit. After releasing the official trailer, RK along with the director went places for extensive promotions. While the complete masala entertainer received thumbs up from one and all, short clips of the actor making comments surface every now and then.

Apart from movies, Ranbir is also enjoying his blissful life with his wife Alia Bhatt and his newborn daughter Raha, who was born in November last year. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022.

While scrolling through social media, we recently came across a video that netizens are sharing widely for a shocking reason. The short video seems to be from one of the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar promotional interviews where he was caught abusing on camera. Yes, you heard that right! Well, the clip in question sees RK along with Luv Ranjan in the interview.

The viral clip opens with Ranbir Kapoor talking to Siddharth Kannan when his phone rings. When the host asks who is he, RK names Rohit Dhawan (Varun Dhawan’s brother and filmmaker). Later, the host picks up the phone and tells Rohit that it’s RK’s assistant speaking. After their short chit-chat, Ranbir then asks him to introduce himself while using ‘C’ word. Check out the video below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Gali dena toh aam hai baki sab badnaam hai,” while another notices, “He said the BC gaali also I think”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Animal where he will be paired opposite Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna. Later he also has Brahmastra 2 and 3 with Ayan Mukerji in the pipeline.

