The summer is officially here and the heat in Mumbai right now is killing all of us. But our own Bollywood hotties are not helping the cause and are majorly contributing to the increase in the Mercury and we totally cannot stop drooling over them.

Here’s listing down the 5 Bollywood handsome hunks who are responsible for the Mercury Rise:

Varun Dhawan

The Bhediya star is quite known to be the dream boy of many girls out there. Varun Dhawan’s recent BnW photo set the internet on fire and has left us wanting more such photos of him.

Kunal Kemmu

The master of genres is literally the one who has been our ultimate #ManCrush since his childhood days. Kunal Kemmu’s evolution from being one of the cutest kids to the most desirable man has been commendable and we genuinely want to see more such photos of him!

Shahid Kapoor

Ruling our hearts ever since his debut in Ishq Vishk, Shahid Kapoor’s transformation into one of the hottest men is very hard to ignore. The Farzi actor’s shirtless photos on Instagram keep on exploding in our feed and hearts as well.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The Night Manager Aditya Roy Kapur definitely knows how to contribute to global warming by posting hot pictures on his Instagram and this is one thing which we don’t mind either.

Ranbir Kapoor

Since his debut Sawaariya, Ranbir Kapoor has always found a way into our hearts! His latest workout image has not only set the internet but also our hearts on fire.

