In 2018, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee came together for a film named Stree which became an overnight sensation because of its horror-comedy plot and the performances of the actors. Years later, the same production house came up with another movie named Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as the lead. However, in that film, we already got a hint that Stree is all set to make a comeback. And now, as per recent events, it seems Bhediya is also renewing for a second instalment. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Stree 2’s release date has been announced, and along with that, Bhediya’s second instalment is also reported to make a comeback. However, after its disastrous box office result, netizens are giving mixed reactions to the announcement.

Yesterday, Jio Studios made quite a massive announcement, including 100 films and web series along with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash and more. The list also had Stree 2 and Bhediya 2. For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is going to release on August 31, 2024.

While Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya 2 will see a 2025 release. Even though in the last film we saw Kriti Sanon’s character die but her presence at the last night’s event sparked some speculations that she might return, reprising her role in Bhediya 2.

However, netizens are not very happy with the announcement and have taken Twitter by storm with their unpopular opinion. One wrote, “If flop Brahmāstra can get 2 more parts, then disaster #Bhediya can also get a sequel Wese jab first part hi kisi ne nahi dekha to second on dekhega? Maybe panauti kriti sanon will. Also, both #VickyKaushal n Sara’s career is over so they both r sticking together 4 another flop.”

If flop Brahmāstra can get 2 more parts, then disaster #Bhediya can also get a sequel😂 Wese jab first part hi kisi ne nahi dekha to second on dekhega? Maybe panauti kriti sanon will. Also, both #VickyKaushal n Sara's career is over so they both r sticking together 4 another flop — Regina Phalange (@ReginaPhal1161) April 12, 2023

Another Twitteratti tweeted, “#Stree chal gayi to inko sabhi waise banana hai. Samjhte nahi, har film waise nahi banti. #Stree ke naam pe cash on karna chahate hai, which is not possible Uske baad #Roohi and #Bhediya dono nahi chali. Ab #Stree2 chalegi to baki 2 films aayegi ussi ke paiso se.”

#Stree chal gayi to inko sabhi waise banana hai. Samjhte nahi, har film waise nahi banti. #Stree ke naam pe cash on karna chahate hai, which is not possible Uske baad #Roohi and #Bhediya dono nahi chali. Ab #Stree2 chalegi to baki 2 films aayegi ussi ke paiso se — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 13, 2023

While a few came in support of the second instalment of Bhediya and wrote, “Now studios will stop announcing films due to an individual’s misinterpretation about a film’s box-office numbers? #Bhediya had a decent run at the box-office despite the tough Drishyam 2 wave. Don’t spread wrong info that the film didn’t worked out. #Bhediya2” with a heart emoji.

Now studios will stop announcing films due to an individual's misinterpretation about a film's box-office numbers? #Bhediya had a decent run at the box-office despite the tough Drishyam 2 wave. Don't spread wrong info that the film didn't worked out. #Bhediya2 ♥️ — Global Cinephile (@globalcinephile) April 13, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts? Are you excited about Bhediya 2 and Stree 2? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

