Indian award shows are known for being dramatic and stirring controversies. There’s hardly anyone unaware of the showdown between Shah Rukh Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Salman Khan and Arijit Singh, and Arijit Singh and Sajid Khan. Sadly, award shows’ hosts often cross a line, and sometimes, stars choose to let it slide without making a fuss. Something similar happened with Varun Dhawan recently when he ignored Maniesh Paul’s remarks gracefully.

Maniesh is a famous celebrity in Bollywood who started his career as an RJ. He became a famous VJ and hosted several television shows. People loved his comic timing and wits, and gradually, the actor hosted several mainstream reality shows on TV, like Jhalak Dikhlaja. He made his debut with the movie Mickey Virus in Bollywood in 2013.

Maniesh Paul hosted Zee Cine Awards 2023, which was a star-studded affair. During one of the segments, the host talked to Varun Dhawan about his ‘saanp,’ aka snake. While making a reference to a scene in the movie Bhediya, he asked, “Tum yun lete ho, knicker mein se ek saanp aata hai bahar. Main ye puchna chah raha tha, ye tumhara personal saanp tha ya VFX tha?” The double-meaning joke evidently did not sit right with Alia Bhatt, sitting a few seats away from Varun. She was visibly shaking her head in disgust.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan handled the situation gracefully and said, “Nayi-nayi mummy bani hai (while pointing towards Alia Bhatt), inki nayi-nayi shaadi hui hai (pointing towards Kiara Advani), inke samne ye baat karna shobha deta hai aapko?” Maniesh Paul didn’t get the hint and implied that Alia was naughty herself. The entire interaction was concluded with Varun stating that the snake in question was real and the host adding “Main pehle hi keh raha tha saanp bahut bada hai.:

Not just the celebrities, netizens were also uncomfortable with this exchange. The saw this video on Instagram by the handle Aliaxmannat and flooded the comment section with their opinions. Here’s what they said –

One wrote, “Varun isn’t comfortable….”

Another user said, “Ab toh award shows bhi family k sath nhi dekh sakte 🥲👍”

While a netizen said, “Jabar dasti comedy.. muja tho ekdam hasi nahi ayaa…,” another added, “Bhai mujhe bahut hasi aayi mene haste haste video par report mardi…..”

A user wrote, “Manish kabhi kabhi extreme chala jata hain comedy karte karte”

Another netizen commented, “Varun ko sch me gussa aaya tha lekin wo kisi ko beijjt nhi karna chahte the😂”

One user questioned, “He isn’t a comedian at all. He’s so irritating, how someone gives him shows to host?”

Netizens enjoy Indian award shows with their family and hence, obviously don’t want to see their favourite celebs or themselves get uncomfortable.

