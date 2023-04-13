It’s a long shot at becoming an A-lister in Bollywood and most actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif amongst others have gone through their own kind of struggles. Deepika Padukone, one of the most sought-after-after actresses today, was once suggested to get breast implants done and she was all but 18. Scroll below as we revisit her old statement on how she didn’t take the advice seriously.

As most know, Deepika made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. She played a double character and received immense love and recognition. Over the years, she’s been a part of many successful projects including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Piku, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Love Aaj Kal amongst others. She was last seen in Pathaan, which turned out to be a hit affair at the box office!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone recalled the worst piece of advice she had ever received. “The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,” she revealed.

We’re glad Deepika Padukone did not get stuck in the vicious circle and believed in herself!

Meanwhile, during the same conversation, DP also recalled the best advice she had ever received. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K opposite Prabhas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Tiger Shroff Find Cute Fans In Sanjay Dutt’s Kids, Baba Reveals “They Have Watched A Few Of My Films, But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News