Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush seem to be getting in trouble one after another. The film is being directed by Om Raut, where the Darling star will portray the role of Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Saif Ali Khan is also in the film in the role of the epic villain Lamkesh. It is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush faced a lot of backlash from the fans for its poor VFX and now an independent artist named Pratik Sanghar has accused the makers of plagiarism.

A few days ago, posters with lead stars were shared by the makers. And on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, they dropped the poster of Devdatta Nage in the role of Hanuman. Previously as well they landed in trouble and were slammed by an animation studio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The independent artist named Pratik Sanghar took to Facebook to share his disappointment with the makers of Adipurush for allegedly stealing his artwork to create the look of Prabhas’ character. The screenshot of Sanghar’s post has been shared on Reddit as well.

The post read, “I am a concept artist from India. I made my exploration for Lord Shri Ram’s possible looks for a Ramayan Epic if it were ever to be made. This was around a year ago. And the official concept artist working on Adipurush literally stole my artwork mix matched it with my similar artwork and called it their own that too without informing me or providing me any compensation. This is one of the reasons for the failure of such a project. People working on it have no passion or love for the project instead they are finding and using cheap tricks to make this project.”

A person called TP Vijayan shared the alleged artwork last year on Prabhas’s birthday. Sanghar reposted it with the side-by-comparison of the work. Check out the post shared on Reddit’s Bolly Blind n Gossip here:

Adipurush led by Prabhas with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan is expected to release on 16th June.

And for more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bobby Deol Opens Up About Facing Set Backs In His Career & How No One Took Him Seriously As An Actor: “I Was A Star Once & It Died, It Vanished”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News