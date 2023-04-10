Deol family is one of the most respected and affluent families in Bollywood. It started with Dharmendra making it big in B-town and later, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol too made a name for themselves in showbiz. The Deol brothers are often lauded for their down-to-earth nature. Bobby has received a lot of accolades for his performances, but the actor has seen his fair share of failures throughout his career, and recently, the actor opened up about it and revealed he doesn’t shy away from wearing them in his sleeves. Scroll below to read the details.

Bobby recently dropped his super hot pictures on the internet, leaving fans swooning over his chiselled body. The actor who successfully transitioned from Bollywood to OTT recently spoke about his failures and said it is important to have positive energy during tough times.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bobby Deol like a boss talked about his failures and revealed that he is not at all ashamed of them because he believes it is a part of life. The actor said, “I knew that if I fall, my parents will always be the cushion. But the fall hurts no matter how much cushion they gave me. As an individual guy, I had to stand up. No one can make or break you. Stardom doesn’t last too long. I was a star once, and it died; it vanished. No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential, and the capabilities, but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work that didn’t work for me, so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor.”

On the work front, actor Bobby Deol will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which will star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Notably, the film is slated to release later this year.

