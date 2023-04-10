Bollywood seems to be getting exposed in the worst ways possible. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed leaving the industry because of nasty politics. An old clipping of Neetu Kapoor is now going viral where she talks about Rishi Kapoor’s affairs in a casual way and it has left the netizens in disbelief. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Neetu has been making a lot of noise over her latest Instagram story. It read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he’s a DJ.” The story has of course created an uproar with netizens backlashing the veteran star.

Amidst it all, an old newspaper clipping is going viral where Neetu Kapoor talks about the affairs of her husband Rishi Kapoor. She was quoted as, “What do you mean by ‘If I caught him having an affair.’ I’ve caught him flirting hundreds of times. I always seem to be the first to hear about his affairs on outdoor locations. But I know they are just one night stands. Two years ago, I used to fight with him about it but now I have adopted the attitude-go ahead, let’s see how long will you do it.”

Neetu Kapoor’s controversial remark continued, “We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first so why should I bother about his flings. They are just passing fancies. He is too dependent on me, he will never leave me. I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down.”

Netizens are in disbelief as the old interview has resurfaced on the internet and is now a topic of discussion on Bolly Blind N Gossips.

A user reacted, “Such fuckin filth….cheating is cheating, be it a long term relationship or ONS…..”

Another commented, “Did i actually read this? Is it even real?”

“So, is this how women are supposed to deal with their cheating husbands..Pathetic,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Zero self respect.”

“Khandani problem hai matlab,” a user reacted.

