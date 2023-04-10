Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was away from the limelight after her name was dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After the Kedarnath actor took the drastic step and hung himself at his Bandra flat, Rhea became the scapegoat and was behind bars for almost a month. However, months later, after her return from jail in the SSR death case, the actress returned to social media and started her new journey calling herself #Rehnew. After all the ups and downs, she’s all set to return to TV with the stunt-based reality show Roadies which is returning with its 19th edition.

For past some time, reports of Rhea joining Sonu Sood’s reality show as a gang leader has been doing the rounds of social media. While there was no confirmation, the makers recently made an official announcement as they released her latest promo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media, the makers of Roadies 19 released Rhea Chakraborty’s latest promo as a gang leader which didn’t seem to go down well with netizens. Soon after the promo was dropped online, netizens bashed the makers for casting her as a gang leader. The promo opens with Rhea saying, “Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi? Darr jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai.”

Commenting on the promo, a user wrote, “Roadies just got contaminated wid drugs! Kudos on introducing such a person Now she ll be an inspiration for the coming youth…amazing standards set…” Check out the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

While another said, “Sab itna excited hai roadies k liye but ye ladki ki lakr pura curiosity kaharab kar diye aap lig.”

A third netizen said, “New gang leader bana kr lana hi tha to kisi ex roadie ko laate like shweta ex roadie winner or naina or anyone stronger ye kya bawasir jail se utha kr le aaye. All intereste of mine gone atleast for this season of Roadies.”

A fourth troll wrote, “Isse pehle ye pucho sushant singh rajput ka kya hua ??”

While a fifth one said, “I just hate her.. iss baar gang leaders Gautam, prince ko dekh ke bahuth kush thi, after seeing Rhea chakrabarti, i will never watch it”

“Disgusting…why is she here? Gang leaders Gautam and Prince ko dekhke bht accha laga but ye dekhke sab khatam kar diya…i will not watch it. Kya he ye,” said sixth netizen.

“Roadies ka standard ab itna khrbh ho gya ran sir prince bhai r raftar aur neha mam ko wapas bulao,” said seventh troll.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty’s come back to the small screen? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jawan: Allu Arjun Already Shot His Cameo For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Amid Reports Of Him Opting Out Due To A Busy Schedule?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News