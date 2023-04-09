Uorfi Javed is unapologetic about what she says or what she does. After raising to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT, the internet sensation began to make headlines and heads turn with her bizarre fashion choices. After Ranveer Singh lauded the actress’ fashion choices on Koffee With Karan, Ranbir Kapoor called it ‘bad taste’ in sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’.

While a section of the media has often bashed and trolled the actress for her fashion choices, others have don’t forget to laud her courage and efforts for carrying such outfits, effortlessly. Now in her recent interview, Uorfi has reacted to RK’s claims. Scroll down to know what she’s said.

During her latest interview, Uorfi Javed was asked about Kapoor cousins- Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comments on her fashion choices. While the former one had called it bad in taste, Bebo called her gusty while lauding her courage. Reacting to the same, Ms Javed said she is least bothered about RK’s opinions about her fashion but is floored by what Kareena Kapoor thinks about her.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Uorfi Javed, “I was blown away, I thought she was joking. After looking at the video, I realized that I have achieved something in life.” She added that she was upset after coming across Ranbir’s comments and said, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain.

Earlier, speaking at an event, Kareena Kapoor Khan had said about Uorfi Javed, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s statement about RK? Do let us know!

