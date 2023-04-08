Indian Idol is among the most viewed singing reality TV shows in India. Apart from giving budding singers a platform to showcase their talent, the show also challenges them to up their game. Last month, Indian Idol 13 celebrated the musical era of RD Burman and invited the late music legend’s core team member Ranjit Gazmer. While viewers could hardly spot Gazmer on the show, music composer Madhav Vijay recently revealed that the Maadal player’s screentime was cut from the episode and slammed the show for doing so.

RD Burman, whose fans called him Pancham Da, was one of the most influential music composers of the country. He composed musical scores for 331 films and had a core team with whom he used to record his songs.

On March 11, Indian Idol 13 paid tribute to the late legend RD Burman with contestants singing songs composed by him. Burman’s core team’s last surviving member Ranjit Gazmer also joined the show, but his screen time was cut short that viewers could barely see him. Highlighting the same and slamming the SonyTV show, Madhav Vijay dropped a video on his YouTube channel PanchaMtantra.

In the clip, Madhav Vijay revealed that Indian Idol 13 invited Ranjit Gazmer, fondly known as Kanchabhai, but did not even mention his name. In one long shot, Gazmer could be seen playing his Maadal for contestants while sitting on the right side of the stage. Madhav also accused Indian Idol of disrespecting legendary Gazmer for mere TRP.

Watching the video, netizens called out the showrunners of Indian Idol 13. One said, “Thank you sir for opening our eyes for this..We were truly not aware of Kancha sir’s presence in this episode..We as Pancham fans can’t tolerate this,” while another wrote, “Indian Idol has many a times performed things for TRP but this time it’s gone a way ahead, disrespect for a Legend like Kanchabhai cannot be tolerated, shared almost with all my contacts Maddy.”

A third YouTube user wrote, “Utter disgrace to the legendary Pancham Da.”

