Everybody’s everyday source of entertainment is television. It’s Thursday, and we’re back with the TRPs for week 13, which reveal which TV shows have performed well and which need to improve to win over viewers. The list includes programmes like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others. Let’s look at it.

Anupamaa, the TV show starring Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly, has again topped the TRP list maintaining 2.9 ratings. The TRPs of the star-studded show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein increased when Harshad Arora joined Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. But Satya’s route is too sluggish. Thus, there is a decrease in TRPs. It decreased from 2.7 to 2.5. Fans of the show are quite devoted, both online and offline.

The TRP ratings for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein starring Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod, remain at 2.3. The fourth-ranked TRP shows are Faltu, starring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey, and Imlie, starring Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. Both programmes’ ratings have slightly declined. They are at 2.0, down from last week’s 2.1.

Pandya Store has a TRP of 1.9. The daily soap starring Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, and Alice Kaushik starrer has steadily risen to the top five.

Last but not least, shows TMKOC and Teri Meri Doriyaann, which have been on television for the longest time and most recently. Both of them received a TRP of 1.6 and have grabbed the seventh position. It appears that the TRPs would be significantly impacted by the IPL season.

