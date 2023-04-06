After 3 years of being together, TV’s one of the most-loved couples, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, have reportedly called it quits. After rising to fame with Punjabi songs, Mahira met Paras on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. The show, which also had Shehnaaz Gill as a co-contestant, saw Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner. Since yesterday, Paras and Mahira have been the talk of the town soon after reports of their break-up surfaced.

While it is being said that the actress is badly hurt by the break-up, Chhabra revealed that when they were never more than friends, so there’s no breakup. Since then, their close friends have been giving interviews revealing details about their relationship. Now finally, Paras has broken his silence on the same and called it a PR-driven activity. Scroll down to know what he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to his alleged break-up, Paras Chhabra told ETimes, “”I am equally puzzled and shocked by the news. I don’t know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh humari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to breakup.”

“We have never said that we were lovers but yes we have always maintained that we are more than good friends and agar uppar wala ne chaha toh hum shaadi karengey but humein ek doosre ko bandhna nahi tha relationship mein kisi tag se. In a fit of anger, I too have unfollowed her on Instagram but once things settle down I will definitely call her and clear the air. I am sure if we meet each other at a public place, we will laugh out loud over her bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else,” said Chhabra.

On the other hand, a source close to the now ex-couple revealed to a TV channel, Paras was fed up with Mahira‘s over-possession as she was a control freak that Paras didn’t like. Mahira reportedly used to constantly put restrictions on him to pressurise him to make music videos only with her. She had even banned him to speak to a female friend.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Reveals Growing In Height Despite Doctors Telling Him He Wouldn’t, Gets Trolled As Netizens Feel “Bacche Ko Fame Chahiye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News