Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik secured his place in everyone’s hearts with his cute behaviour and super friendly aura. The 19-year-old Tajikistani singer was welcomed with open arms in India. Abdu suffers from a rare disease due to which his height stopped growing. But now the reality star is getting brutally trolled for sharing the happiest update from his life.

In an Instagram post Rozik, whose height stopped at 3ft 1 in (94 cm) shared with his fans that his height has started growing miraculously despite doctors telling him that he can not grow. He shared a picture of himself and seemed quite happy about this update. However, some were not convinced by this news and called it attention-seeking and a publicity stunt. Scroll on to learn more.

Post his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik shared his picture and wrote, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah 🙏 a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!”

“Bacche ko kewal fame chahiye”, wrote one user on Abdu Rozik’s post. While another one wrote, “Tu to saanp nikla”. However, some fans supported him as well. This post has around 5.5 lakh likes with fans expressing their happiness with this update. “It’s a miracle!” commented a user. Another user commented, “Its the most AWESOMEST update from you & kinda MAGICAL too. Literally got me in TEARS, a happy one!”

Abdu suffers from a disease called Rickets which occurs from growth hormone deficiency. The disease can be cured with proper medical assistance but his family couldn’t afford one during his childhood due to their financial conditions.

Abdu grabbed headlines and won hearts in Bigg Boss 16 with his friendship with the show’s ‘Mandali’ contestants Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan. However, he recently announced that his friendship with MC Stan is over as the latter spread lies about their song together. He stated that the rapper refused to take his calls when he wanted to connect for a music video.

Abdu Rozik was born in 2003. He started singing on the streets very early in his life to support his family. He was later spotted and supported by Tajikistani rapper-blogger Baron. The singer got attention as he sang Bollywood songs in his accent. He was later invited to perform at the IIFA Awards 2022 which was held in Dubai. He dedicated a song to Salman Khan. He was then invited to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu will also be seen making his film debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

