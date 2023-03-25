Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 had its grand finale nearly a month ago, but the season’s contestants are still making the headlines. While it was originally because of the strong friendship between the mandali, it’s now due to bad blood between Abdu Rozik and the season’s winner MC Stan. And now, Shiv Thakare has spoken up about it.

For those who don’t know, recent reports suggested a massive fallout between Stan and Abdu despite Sajid Khan and Shiv attempting to smooth things over. But here’s what Shiv has to say about it

During a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Shiv Thakare opened up about the bad blood between Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. Calling the reports of their friendship ending nothing important, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner said, “Main saachi dil se bolu? Yeh koi badi cheez nahi hain. Yeh dono real hai aur real logo ke dil mein kuch rehta nahi hai, express ho jaate hai aapke samne, sabke samne. Jasie ghar mein hote the. waha bhi cameras unke liye maayine nahi rakte the joh dil mein hai woh zabaan pe, yaha bhi waise hota hai.”

Continuing talking about the massive fallout between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare continued, “Yeh 2 din ka ruthna manana hai aur mujhe lagta hai chauthwa-panchwa din pe ‘Love you MC’ ‘Love you Abdu’ hone wala hai. Nahi hoga toh main hu hi. Par yeh… jaha pyaar hai waha thodi nok-jhok hoti rehti hai”

Watch Shiv’s video here:

Recently, Archana Gautam commented on the fight between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. She said, “Bhaiya, dood me nimbu daaloge toh dahi toh banegi na. Isse achi toh humari dosti thi, ab tak chal rahi hai aur aage bhi chalegi.”

Do you think the Mandali will stay together and Shiv Thakare will succeed in strengthening the friendship between Stan and Rozik? Let us know in the comments.

