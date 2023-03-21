Bigg Boss 16 is over, but the hype around it is far from gone. Eyeballs were grabbed over alleged fallout between members of the Mandali and rumours broke that their bond had been broken. Abu Rozik later broke the silence over his tiff with MC Stan, further leaving the fans worried. Now Shiv Thakare is opening up about the controversy and below are all the details you need!

As most know, Sajid Khan, Shiv, MC and Abdu are the original members of the Mandali. Bigg Boss 16 later witnessed Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia join the clan. They often meet each other and share updates on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shiv Thakare recently hosted a party that was attended by all of the Mandali members except for MC Stan. The rapper has been busy with ‘Hasti Ka Basti’ tour all across the country and has already performed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai. Unfortunately, he couldn’t entertain fans in Indore as members of the Bajrang Dal hijacked the event place and slammed him over his abusive language in songs.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare has spoken to ETimes and broken the silence on the tiff between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. He said, “Ek word tha jiski poori picture bann gayi hai. People discuss it because they love us. When I heard about these stories of the rift between Abdu and MC, I was surprised and worried. Aisa kab hua? I asked both about it but nothing happened. It’s a minor misunderstanding. A lot of things happen when you meet. There is no fallout, and everyone is talking to each other in the group we have created. We pull each other’s legs.”

Shiv Thakare continued, “I will see to it that the Mandali stays intact till the time I am around. Chhoti chhoti cheezein hongi toh bhi Mandali tootegi nahi. Nothing has happened. This get-together is an answer to that. If MC didn’t have a show, he would have been here. In fact, we will plan another get-together in a few days and MC will also attend it. I am not sure about Abdu, as he could be travelling.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Nia Sharma Gets Mercilessly Trolled By Netizens & Labelled As ‘Sasti Uorfi Javed’ After She Dances On The Road Donning A Backless Attire – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News