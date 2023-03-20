We have often seen celebrities subjected to trolls and criticism for almost everything- Bollywood or Television actors. While many have often spoken about the same, others have also addressed them being called out by netizens for different reasons on various occasions. The latest actress to get trolled for her recent appearance is Nia Sharma. Recently, the diva made a stunning appearance for the paps when she was seen dancing on the road.

The actress was recently seen making a fashion splash wearing a black floor-length backless dress with deep cle*vage and thigh-high slit. Letting her coloured and wavy hair down, the actress looked sizzling in that dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after Nia Sharma’s video surfaced on the web, she got trolled and got labelled as ‘Sasti Uorfi Javed’. ICYMI, Uorfi is no less than a social media star who often grabs eyeballs for her bizarre outfit choices. Check out the video below shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Commenting on Nia Sharma’s video a user called her, “Sasti urfi,” while another said, “Only dress is sexy ……everything else (thumbs down).”

“But honestly she doesn’t know how to dance at all,” wrote a third user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“Manners of wearing clothes has been forgotten by these type girls,” said a fourth user.

“Urfi ki ek or sis aagayi h ncc kuch dino bad ye b naggi njar aane bli h,” said another netizen.

Another comment read, “In today’s time girls thinks that being bold is the only option to look best but thats actually irritating.”

Earlier in an interview, Nia Sharma had spoken about trolling and criticism. She once told Pinkvilla, “have been growing listening to these shitty comments about myself or reading the same things about myself. How I commit the biggest fashion blunders, and who doesn’t know anything about styling and who only knows how to show body and cleavage, wears the least of clothes. These are the kinds of things I have grown up hearing about myself and this is how I now define myself.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Nia Sharma’s video? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi, for more such gossip and news!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Telling Paps “Kaam Koi Chota Bada Nahi Hota…” Divides Netizens Into Two, While Trolls Say “Gyaan Apne Paas Rakh” Fans Call Her “Shining Superstar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News