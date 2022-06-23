Tv actress Nia Sharma made her acting debut with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in 2011. She then went on to appear in several shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan as Aarohi Kashyap and Naagin 4 as Brinda. She is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the TV industry.

The actress was recently in the music video for Javed Ali’s song Hairaan opposite Kunaal Roy Kapoor. She also featured in another music video of Garbe Ki Raat by Rahul Vaidya and Do Ghoont remix by Shruti Rane.

Now Nia Sharma, who hasn’t been on TV for a while, claims that she will not take voluntary break from TV and she will accept whatever good project comes her way. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “Hum woh log nahi hai jo voluntarily breaks lenge (I am not that person who will take breaks voluntarily). I am not in that position. I’m still a beggar, who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that I need a break. I will never need a break in my life. I need work. I want work.”

The Naagin 4 actress also said that she waits for good projects to come her way. “At the same time, yes, I choose. I want to wait for the right one. And woh waiting kabhi apki 6 mahine hoti hai, kabhi saalon lag jaate hai, kabhi char saal lag jaate hai (And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year long, or it can take years too). That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, I feel really bad, very very let down at times,” Nia said.

Nia Sharma then said that it has been quite a while since she auditioned for a role. “I think I have stopped moving. Mereko aisa lagta hai koi break lag gaya hai. Na toh I have auditioned in a while for anything. Anything that comes to me on my phone, they ask me for my money, and the call never comes back. Auditions toh bohot door ki baat hai (Auditions are something far off). For me, everything has kind of stopped. The day it comes, whatever comes, whatever big comes, I will take it, I will want to take it,” she added.

