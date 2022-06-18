Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. Although she has been away from the small screen for a while but still she often makes headlines for a lot of things. Everyone is aware of how vocal the actress is, something similar happened when she made a point on a certain topic but it was Rithvik Dhanjani who gave a perfect reply. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Sharma has been part of a number of hit shows such as Naagin, Jamai Raja Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many others. On the other hand, Rithvik is known for shows like Bandini, and Pavitra Rishta, among others, he is also loved for his hosting skills for a number of reality shows.

Back in 2021, Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani came as a guest at Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s show Ladies Vs Gentlemen. While they were on the show, they were asked, “What percentage of people believe that to have a successful relationship, a woman has to sacrifice her career?”

Nia Sharma who paired with Tejasswi Prakash said 70%, while Rithvik Dhanjani who was with Karan Wahi said 50%.

Later the two teams justified their percentages and talking about the same Nia said, “Let’s face it, men still believe k aap ghar par betho, mai kama kar lata hoon. Yeh aaj bhi soch prevalent hai. Ek successful relationship eventually ek aurat hi hai yar jisko ek time ke baad baithna hi padega because the kid needs the mother because the man can’t do it.”

However, Rithvik Dhanjani didn’t agree with her statement and replying to Nia Sharma, the actor said, “I definitely disagree with one thing that Nia said is that bache ka dyaan rakhna padhta hai aur auratein yeh karti hai and men can’t do it. Today, men can do it. I know men who are sit home dads and the women are working. So that point is definitely out of the window that men can’t do it.”

“A lot of men has also started standing up for their woman with their families. If there is a woman who comes and says ki this is what I want to do, I know man who stands up and says ki you do what you want to do, I will take care of the family,” Rithvik concluded.

