Bigg Boss 15 has truly turned out to be a game-changer for winner Tejasswi Prakash. She bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 even before the show was over. The actress has also been in a music video alongside her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Now, latest reports suggest that she’s all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. Scroll below for more details!

A lot of Television stars are working hard to create a name for themselves in Bollywood. Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam are all set to feature in Salman Khan led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. We recently saw the massive praise that Shantanu Maheshwari earned for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As per the latest reports, Tejasswi Prakash was approached by Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming instalment of Ragini MMS. Given the controversial subject, the actress decided to reject the offer. But here comes another opportunity as she auditions for Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead.

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “Tejasswi Prakash was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project.”

To confirm, the insiders mentioned that Tejasswi has auditioned for the female lead and if she bags the project, this will mark her big Bollywood debut. Talking about Dream Girl 2, “Initially it was supposed to go on floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June,” revealed the source.

Are you excited to see Tejasswi Prakash in Dream Girl 2? We certainly can’t wait for things to finalise!

