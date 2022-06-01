The untimely demise of popular playback singer KK has come as a major shock to his fans and friends from the industry. The country is currently mourning the death of a legendary singer and the flooding tributes on social media have been a testament to his enormous contribution to Indian music. A recent media report now suggests that the police have registered an unnatural death case to investigate the matter further, before arriving at a definite conclusion.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the singer, whose original name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away after delivering a happening performance at a campus in Kolkata. He reportedly went back to his hotel room, right after, and complained about feeling uneasy and heavy. He was taken to a private hospital in the vicinity after he collapsed in the room and the doctors allegedly declared him brought dead within the next few minutes.

Advertisement

KK’s death on Tuesday evening was quick to become a topic of discussion on social media with fans finding their own ways of remembering the late singer and his evergreen work. The case, however, has now been leaving his admirers slightly confused and skeptical as a DNA report suggests that his cause of death was ‘unnatural’.

A source close to the development told the same publication that Kolkata’s New Market Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is being carried out. KK reportedly had head and mouth injuries and a post-mortem is expected to be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The same report further states that the police are looking into the conditions under which KK performed at the auditorium in Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha. They are investigating whether the Air Conditioners at the venue was properly functioning or not. The authorities in charge are also focusing on the number of people that attended the concert and if it exceeded the lawfully allowed strength.

They will reportedly be trying to find out if there were any factors that could have led to KK falling sick during the live performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Security Tightened Post Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder, Here’s How Both Of The Incidents Are Related!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram