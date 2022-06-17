Television actress Uorfi Javed has appeared in daily soaps like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bepannaah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she is well known for her sartorial choices which are usually unusual.

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant is back again in the headlines for her unique look. This time the actress opted for a floral bikini that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Uorfi Javed recently dropped a video wherein she was seen sporting a yellow-coloured flower bikini. Yes, you heard that right! While she posed like a boss babe, she did not fail to leave a personal touch to it. Instead of fake flowers, she chose real flowers.

The actress’s hair was curled and she also added a crow braid on her hair. Sharing the video, she captioned, “Once upon a time there lived a bad b*tch! The end!” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Uorfi Javed shared the video, it has been going viral on social media. Many even thronged the comment section to share their opinion. While some trolled her for revealing too much, some praised her for creativity. A fan wrote, “her creativity is above the sky”, while another wrote, “Dammm giving eve some tough competition.”

A third user criticized her saying, “such an attention seeker,” while a fourth user wrote, “Aaj to fool tod ke rhunga.” Another user went on to troll her saying, “बकरी से बचकर रहना दीदी (Be safe from Goat sister).” Other dropped heart emojis are in the comments.

Previously, Uorfi Javed revealed that her clothes were designed by her friend Shweta Shrivastava, whom she knows for at least 15 years. Reportedly, she revealed that since the actress’ dress is unique from other outfits, it takes a lot of time.

