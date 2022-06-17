Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has brought in many memorable characters over its time in the Indian Television Industry. One such character was Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role of Nattu Kaka. The late actor’s death was a big blow to all the fans as there was a sudden emptiness created on the show with the absence of his character. Recently the maker of the show released the new Gada Electronics which will be used as a set on the show.

For the unversed, Ghanshyam’s character Nattu Kaka is an accountant who runs Jethalal’s store Gada Electronics in the show. Fans really loved the chemistry between Nattu and Jethalal during his time on the show.

Recently, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hosted an event where they showcased the new Gada Electronics for the future episodes of the show. The opening ceremony of the new shop was done by show’s producer Asit Modi alongside Dilip Joshi.

According to the video shared by Viral Bhayani, post-event during a conversation with the press, Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, stated that the shop (Gada Electronics) looks incomplete without Ghanshyam Nayak’s presence. He said, “Ghanshyam Bhai… Nattu Kaka humare saath nahi hai. Toh unko bahut miss kar rahe hai hum iss dukaan mein aa ke. But I’m sure.. woh jaha bhi honge hum sab ko aashriwad de rahe honge.. yeh sab dekh ke.” ( Ghanshyam brother … Nattu Kaka is not among us anymore, so we are missing him alot after coming to this shop. But i am sure where ever he is, he must be blessing us for what we are doing).

This is so heartbreaking!

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Etimes, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that there will be a new Dayaben on the show. He said, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting.”

