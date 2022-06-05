Will she or will she not? This has become the most-asked question for all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. Ever since the show’s most-loved character Dayaben played by Disha Vakani went on a maternity break, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see her comeback on the show. However, there were no signs of her return till producer Asit Modi affirmed that Dayaben will be back on the show with or without Disha Vakani.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in 2018 and a couple of weeks back, the actress embraced motherhood once again and welcomed their 2nd baby – a boy.

Advertisement

The day has finally arrived when Gokuldham will see the return of Dayaben. Not us but its Jethalala aka Dilip Joshi who has confirmed her return to the show. Yes, you heard that right! Recently, a fan page of Disha Vakani took to social media to share Jethalal’s announcement in Gokuldham video from the show. The 20-second long clip sees Jethalal making the big announcement telling the residents that Daya is coming back on the day of the inauguration.

This is when Komal Haathi says it’s time for celebration and they all should do garba. The entire Gokuldham society residents get into celebration mode.

However, netizens don’t seem to be happy or surprised with the latest update. As one said, “If this is a scam like last time, I am 100% sure that many will going to stop watching this show (including me). Don’t play with our feelings.” While another said, “Agar sach mai aana hai toh aau varna public ke emotions ke sath mat khelo”

A netizen even claimed that they have been making fool of their fans for quite some time. The comment read, “Ye log hamesha public ko aise hi ullu banate hue ahe hai daya ben ke sath or popatlal ki shadhi ke bare mei sirf episode banate jaiye” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani)

Earlier, spilling the beans on Dayaben’s return, producer Asit Modi had revealed to ETimes, “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi.”

Well, do you think Disha Vakani will make her comeback on the show? Let’s wait and watch!

Must Read: Amit Sadh Was Asked To Pay 2 Crore In Bigg Boss 1 If He Hit Anyone, Says “I Wanted The Makers To Eliminate Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram