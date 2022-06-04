Amit Sadh who started his journey from Television, films and now OTT, has seen a lot of changes in the industry. Today is a very special day for the talented star as he completes 2 decades in the entertainment industry. Although he has done some good work in his initial days but seems like Bigg Boss remains his biggest regret as he claims that he got bored within a week.

Amit started his acting career with the 2002 show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and many more shows. Apart from daily soaps, the actor participated in the initial season of Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Fear Factor India. Later he ventured into the Bollywood industry, with films such as Phoonk, Kai Po Che and Sultan, the actor gained more recognition.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Indian Express, Amit Sadh looked back at his journey as he completed 2 decades in the industry. The actor spoke about his initial days and even spoke about his genuine experience of his Bigg Boss stay. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

In the chat, Amit Sadh claimed he had no clue what he was getting into when he decided to participate in Bigg Boss 1, he said, “I thought it’ll be a show about physical strength where I am breaking things or doing push-ups. But, after a week or two, I started getting bored. People just gossiped there.”

The Breathe star also revealed how he resisted violence in the reality show, “I was told if I hit anyone, I will have to pay Rs 2 crore. I thought what’s the use when the show was not even paying me that much. On December 31, I stood on their island at Karjat, ready to jump and run away. I wanted the makers to eliminate me.”

Amit Sadh also reveals that he doesn’t remember much about his Bigg Boss journey and claims he never watched the show again after coming out of the house. He said, “I said the day I’ll come out, I’ll delete this show from my life, and I did that!”

