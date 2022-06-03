Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the much loved and most-watched sitcoms on Indian television. The show has been running for nearly 14 years now and all the characters like Dilip Joshi, Taarak Mehta, Dayaben, and many others have become fan favourites.

Advertisement

Recently, reports revealed that Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom has finally made an exit from the popular show. He called it quit after being associated with it for almost 14 years. The report came as a shock for many TMKOC fans.

Advertisement

Amidst fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ootah Chashmah heartbroken over Shailesh Lodha’s exit, a new video is going viral on social media wherein Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal reacted to the former’s exit. In the video, when a reporter asked him about Shailesh’s exit from the show, the 54-year-old actor tried to evade the question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC Fan Association💚 (@fctmkoc)

Joshi’s reaction was similar to Lodha’s reaction when he was confronted with the same question asked by the reporters outside an event. Take a look at his reaction below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC Fan Association💚 (@fctmkoc)

Previously, Dilip Joshi reacted to reports of Disha Vakani returning to her role of Dayaben. Talking to ETimes, he said, said, “It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, who has been shooting the show for the past 10 years, feels that comedy is a serious business. “The show is running for the past 10 years and if it was not entertaining viewers or if the gags were not working, the makers would not have continued. But, as an actor, I am enjoying shooting for the show and as a viewer, I feel Taarak Mehta…. continues to be entertaining. It is not easy when you have to come up with humour in every episode throughout the year. It is one of the longest-running comedy shows and therefore I feel that it is a big challenge for writers and actors to keep it going,”

Must Read: Urfi Javed Lashes At Trolls Who Wished Her Death, “Jo Goli Sidhu Moose Wala Ko Lagi Woh Tumhe Lagni Thi”, Calls It A ‘F*cked Up World’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram