A few weeks ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were left heartbroken after reports of Shailesh Lodha’s exit from the show hit the headlines. After 14 years of starring in the show, hearing about Shailesh’s exit was no less than a nightmare for the fans.

Not just Shailesh, reports of Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta exiting the show for Bigg Boss OTT had also made headlines but to date, nothing has been confirmed. Recently, when the TMKOC was asked about his exit, his reaction has now left us completely confused.

Recently a video has been going viral on the social media platform which has been circulated by a fan account (tmkocfandom). The said video features Shailesh Lodha along with his wife Swati Lodha attending a book store event. It is noted that the actor was seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants while his wife donned a white blouse with a green floral saree.

The video continued to a point where Shailesh Lodha was talking about the books and the reporter began questioning him about his decision to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Responding to it, Shailesh immediately dodged it and said, “Kitab ke liye aaya hu Bhai ( i have come to see the books brother)” pointing at the store as he walked through the reporters inside.

Well, he smartly ignored the question and left us completely confused. Is Shailesh dodging the question because the reports are false or because they are true? This time only will tell.

Meanwhile, when the show’s producer Asit Modi was asked about Shailesh’s exit from the show, he told ETimes, “All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers.”

What are your thoughts on Shailesh Lodha’s reaction when asked about his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

