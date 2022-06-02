All fans watching TV shows wait for Thursday when the week’s TRP report is released. From wanting to know whether their favourite show made it to the Top 10 to whether Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa is still the reigning ‘Queen of the soaps,’ the report answers all our questions.

Well, this week’s report is in and it shows that the much-loved Star Plus show has moved down a position this week. Read to know which show dethroned it, whether Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the top and lots more.

As reported by BollywoodLife, this week’s TRP ratings are different from the ones we have seen in the weeks gone by. As per the portal, with a rating of 45.0, Shaheer Sheikh, stars Hiba Nawab and Kinshuk Vaidya led Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has made it to the No 1 spot by defeating Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa.

Even though Woh Toh Hai Albelaa made it to the first spot, the dethroned fan-favourite Anupamaa came in No 2 with a rating of 44.0. While the recently concluded wedding of Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) was loved by all, the post-wedding twist of adoption hasn’t sat well with fans. Some have even taken to social media and slammed the makers for introducing a parenthood track so soon on the show.

Coming in third on the online TRP chart this week is Colors’ TV Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. The former Bigg Boss contestants sizzling chemistry as Pratha and Rishabh has been winning hearts and got a TRP of 42.0. Following it with a 41.0 rating is Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The post-wedding romance has been successful in keeping the audiences hooked plus and the added family drama is only proving to be a bonus.

Kundali Bhagya – starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and others – has made it to No 5 this week on the online TRP chart. A TRP score of 37.0 can be attributed to the ongoing drama on the show, especially as Rishabh’s character has made a return and fans are excited about what the future holds. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s Bhagya Lakshmi is seeing an interesting twist and its 35.0 rating is proof.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lately been in the news owing to its cast either leaving the sitcom or members rejoining. While Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta quitting has left fans upset, the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben has got them happy and its 32.0 rating on the TRP report is proof.

The last three shows to make it to the Top 10 in this week’s TRP report are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with a 31.0 rating, Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam’s Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan with a rating of 28.0 and Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma-led Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – 26.0.

Do you agree with the ranking in this week’s TRP report? Let us know in the comments below.

