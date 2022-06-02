The docu-series ‘My Daughter Joined a Cult’, which follows the life of controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Nithyananda, will premiere on OTT in India from June 2.

The series documents the claims made by ex-devotees of Nithyananda, who allegedly deceived his believers by luring them into joining his ashram and gurukul trust ‘Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam’, and then later allegedly abused them.

With a range of testimonies from devotees, lawyers, journalists and activists, the docu-series presents a narrative on the highs and lows of Nithyananda’s life in the pursuit of the reason behind his strong following despite being termed a fugitive by his ex-followers.

Commenting on the occasion, the director of the series, Naman Saraiya said: “Such a comprehensive and complex investigation into Nithyananda and his religious movement would not have been possible without the trust and cooperation of each person we crossed paths with… be it former devotees, survivors, journalists, lawyers and police officers.”

“I hope the series resonates with audiences around the world, and generates greater awareness of the events that led to his fall from grace and the indelible impact on those left in its wake. ‘My Daughter Joined A Cult’ has been one of the most challenging and rewarding projects of my career yet and I am incredibly proud of what the team and I have created with VICE Studios and Samira Kanwar”, he added.

The three-part series has been produced by VICE Studios. Samira Kanwar, VP of Content, APAC, VICE Studios, shared, “‘My Daughter Joined A Cult’ is an uncompromising and unflinching docu-series about the internationally infamous figure of Swami Nithyananda. As is synonymous with VICE Studios, the series offers an authentic and compelling insight into a complex and controversial figure, using raw first-person testimonies and original production techniques. We are proud to be working with discovery+ to bring this series to a wide, global audience.”

Shedding light on the subject material, Sai Abishek, Original Content Head, South Asia, Warner Bros Discovery, said in a statement, “This series chronicles the journey of followers of Nithyanand, and examines the vulnerabilities of humans that make them susceptible to joining cults to seek answers, sometimes leading to devastating effects.”

He further mentioned, “We are certain that viewers will be intrigued by this series, built on the back of hard-hitting firsthand accounts from ex-devotees, along with commentary from observers of his rise and subsequent allegations of abuse and fraud.”

‘My Daughter Joined A Cult’ will premiere on Discovery+ India from June 2 and will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada, and Malayalam.

