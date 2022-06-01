Legendary Sidhu Moose Wala was shot on Sunday and was cremated yesterday in his home town in the presence of thousands of people who came to pay their last respects to the 295 singer. Now, on to the latest development on the case, gangster Neeraj Bawana has threatened a revengeful act against Lawrence Bishnoi and gang on social media. Scroll below to find out more details on the story.

Advertisement

A facebook profile named Bawana shared a story that read, “Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days.” The post reportedly tags Neeraj Bawana who already have murder and ransom charges on him and is currently in Tihar jail along with his associates Tillu Tajpuriya and gangster Davinder Bambiha.

Advertisement

It isn’t yet clear who wrote the post on Facebook but is being linked to Neeraj who aides across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated on Sunday and ever since then, police have been investigating the murder case.

This revengeful post has come after two days of Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination for which Lawrence Bishnoi took the responsibility on Facebook. Now for Neeraj Bawana, he’s one of the biggest gangsters in Delhi and is currently in Tihar jail.

It started when an unidentified account by Lawrence Bishnoi group posted on Facebook and took responsibility for Moose Wala’s assassination as a revenge for killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, also known as Vicky Middukhera.

Vicky was shot dead last year and Bambiha gang took the responsibility for the same.

The Facebook post by Bhuppi Rana revealed that Bishnoi gang falsely accused Moose Wala for the murder of Vicky Middukher and Punjab student leader Gurlal Bara.

The post reportedly said, “Sidhu Moose Wala played no role in these murders. We are making it clear, every person who has helped in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder will be accounted for. His death will be avenged very soon. We will always support his family and friends,” as reported by NDTV.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singer KK Was Sweating Profusely, Complained Of AC Not Working During Allegedly ‘Overcrowded’ Concert – Video Surfaces!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram