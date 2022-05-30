Yesterday, Punjabi music lovers – and music fans in general, we shocked when the news of Sidhu Moose Wala being brutally murdered made the headlines. The singer-turned-politician was shot dead in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district a day after his security was withdrawn by Police. Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar have claimed the murder of the Punjabi singer via their purported Facebook pages.

So who is Lawrence? Also, did you know that Bollywood actor Salman Khan had been on their radar in 2018 following the actor killing a blackbuck? Read on.

As per reports, Lawrence Bishnoi (now 31) was a student leader in college in Chandigarh while his father was part of the Punjab Police. Bishnoi has been involved in multiple murder cases, robbery and extortion in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. Just like him, his gang to has earned much notoriety. Bishnoi was arrested in 2017 in a murder case and has been in Bharatpur jail, Rajasthan since then, however, he still manages to run his group from prison.

Lawrence Bishnoi first came into the limelight in 2018 when one of his aides was arrested that year for allegedly attempting to eliminate Salman Khan. Read? The actor’s part in the blackbuck killing incident and Bishnoi’s beliefs that blackbucks are sacred. As per reports, Sampat Nehra – a sharpshooter from the gang, had even carried out a recce. On learning from the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force about the plans made by Nehra and his gang members, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s security was immediately beefed up by the Mumbai Police.

Talking about Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra in a statement said that Bishnoi’s gang was behind the incident, as one of the members of the Bishnoi gang from Canada took responsibility for the same. In a Facebook post, they wrote, “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was attacked by eight assailants and bullets from three AK-94 rifles were found at the crime scene reported by the Punjab Police. The singer’s friend, Gurwinder Singh, who was also in the car with him during the shootout, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

One of Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associates is Delhi-based gangster Kala Jathedi. Jathedi, until his arrest last year, was the most wanted man in Delhi.

