Neena Gupta is a force to reckon with. The actor over the past couple of years has found a new life and a bloom in opportunities, thanks to OTT and her gest to work more and substantial. She is never known for mincing her words and speaks her heart out. Most recently she launched her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh and it is her writing her heart out on the pages. Gupta took a copy and gave it to the legendary writer-lyricist-director Gulzar Sahab. But turned out she was subjected to trolling.

For the unversed, Neena when went to give Gulzar a copy of her book, it was the cutest video on the Internet that day. But while love was showered, some were bothered by her attire that she chose to wear while meeting the veteran lyricist. Many trolled her for wedding shorts.

Neena Gupta who joined Koimoi to celebrate her latest web show Panchayat Season 2, decided to talk about it and clap back at the trolls. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked about meeting Gulzar Sahab and if he replied after reading Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta said, “Me unse expect bhi nahi kar Rahi thi reply. Vo mujhse pyaar se mile, mene une book di, mere liye yahi bohot hai. (I was never expecting a reply from him actually. I met him with all the love, gave him my book and that was more than enough for me).”

While on that, Neena Gupta also decided to give a befitting reply to the trolls who criticised her wearing shorts. “Aur me kuch baat un bewakoof ke bacche jo mujhe likhte hai ki shorts pehenkar Gulzar Sahab se milne gayi, unko batana chahungi ki meri Gulzar sahab se mulakaat aur dosti tabhi Hui jab vo roz subha mujhe tennis khelne ke liye pick up karte the gharse. To hum dono shorts me hi milte the roz ek dusre ko. (I would like to educate some trolls who were targeting me for wearing shorts while meeting Gulzar Sahab. We became friends when he used to pick me up every morning to play tennis. So we were always in shorts when we met each other everyday.),” the actor said.

Catch the conversation right below:

