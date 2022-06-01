The victory march of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unstoppable as Tuesday too was superb at 4.85 crores. This is a very good hold against after Monday collections of 5.55 crores. If one compares this with Friday’s numbers of 6.52 crores then it looks even better. As a matter of fact, as long as the collections stay over the 4 crores mark today and tomorrow as well, it would be all-around excellent numbers.

So far, the film has collected 133.09 crores and in the process, it has gone past the Gangubai Kathiawadi lifetime of 128.89 crores in mere 12 days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now competing with some of the biggest earners ever when it comes to non-event films and the final outcome could well be the kind that touches upon the range that event films typically operate in.

For Kartik Aaryan, this is indeed huge since as an outsider with no connection with Bollywood, he has gone ahead and scored a six with this one. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may as well hit the kind of numbers that typically veteran superstars with 20-30 years behind them accumulate, which by itself is a huge achievement.

On the other hand, Anees Bazmee has emerged as a rare director to score this kind of a huge hit after being in the business for three decades himself.

Amazing!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

